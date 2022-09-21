New Zebra crossing and double yellow lines added to Kirkcaldy roads

It will form part of a new cycleway which forms part of a new active travel route from Wester Bogie Road to Dunearn Drive and into Linton Lane.

Councillors at this week’s meeting of Kirkcaldy area committee agreed to the raised parallel crossing being installed near the junction with Bennochy Road to accommodate the cycle path.

But, Councillor Judy Hamilton explained: “The cycleway might not link in immediately as we have asked for some more consultation with the community.

The new crossing will be added to Broom Road, Kirkcaldy

“There has been some push back as it is not in Templehall Masterplan and there are some issues around that.”

Connecting to the existing toucan crossing on Wester Bogie Road, a four metre wide segregated shared pedestrian cycle path is to be constructed on the north side of Bennochy Road where it will connect to an existing path in Rabbit Braes Community Park which will also be upgraded.

A parallel crossing operates the same as a standard zebra crossing where vehicles must give way to any pedestrian or cyclist on it.

It consists of black and white stripes for pedestrians, as at a zebra crossing, with a parallel route for cyclists indicated by other road markings.

Double yellow lines and new signs are also being put up at Overton Court to tackle problems with parking.

Councillors agreed to the move after studying a report highlighting problems in the cul-de-sac.

Overton Court Development is operated by Blackwood Homes and Care which accommodates people with limited mobility, general housing needs and wheelchair use.

Cars parked on the bend have obstructed dropped kerbs, and led to emergency vehicles mounting the pavement to get access.

A tenants and residents support group has been working with the owners and David Torrance MSP to tackle the traffic problems.

A report to the committee said: “The landlord has provided signage to help deter unauthorised parking, but this has done little to mitigate the problem of inconsiderate parking.”