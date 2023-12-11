A newly opened Greggs in Kirkcaldy has unveiled plans to add outdoor seating to its premises.

The baker has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for permission to change the use of the ground next to its new outlet in the former Harry Fairbairn Mini showroom at Mitchelston Industrial Estate, on Carberry Place

The doors to the new venture only opened a few weeks ago, followed by Burger King which is also based in the same unit. Greggs has submitted plans for a number of benches outside the bakery.