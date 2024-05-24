No new applications being accepted for Glenrothes area community recovery funding
The meeting heard the fund is down to its final £250,000 and there are more than enough projects already under consideration.
“We have enough projects now that we’re discussing with members to more than cover the cost of the remaining balance,” said Chris Miezitis, the Community Development Team Manager for the Glenrothes Area.
“At the moment, we’re not in a position where we can accept any further applications and it’s really a case of working with members over two or three months to figure out exactly which projects to prioritise.”
Committee councillors agreed to allocate a significant amount of community recovery money to four separate projects on Wednesday. During the discussion, they were told that the remaining balance is just over £250,000 – a quarter of a million pounds.
“The remaining £266,523 is now oversubscribed and officers will not be considering any additional funding proposals other than those already under review,” Mr Miezitis’s report clarified.
The community recovery fund was first conceived in August 2022 when Fife Council divided £10 million between Fife’s area committees.
The money was aimed at tackling poverty, economic recovery, climate, and community wealth building.
Glenrothes received £1.3 million as part of that allocation and is now reaching the end of the funding.
The remaining £250,000 is expected to be divided up by the end of the year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.