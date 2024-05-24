No new applications being accepted for Glenrothes area community recovery funding

Only £250,000 is left in the funding pot and the council says it already has enough projects to consider (Credit: Danyel VanReenen)

Glenrothes Area committee councillors were told on Wednesday that the local community recovery fund is no longer accepting new funding applications.

The meeting heard the fund is down to its final £250,000 and there are more than enough projects already under consideration.

“We have enough projects now that we’re discussing with members to more than cover the cost of the remaining balance,” said Chris Miezitis, the Community Development Team Manager for the Glenrothes Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At the moment, we’re not in a position where we can accept any further applications and it’s really a case of working with members over two or three months to figure out exactly which projects to prioritise.”

Committee councillors agreed to allocate a significant amount of community recovery money to four separate projects on Wednesday. During the discussion, they were told that the remaining balance is just over £250,000 – a quarter of a million pounds.

“The remaining £266,523 is now oversubscribed and officers will not be considering any additional funding proposals other than those already under review,” Mr Miezitis’s report clarified.

The community recovery fund was first conceived in August 2022 when Fife Council divided £10 million between Fife’s area committees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money was aimed at tackling poverty, economic recovery, climate, and community wealth building.

Glenrothes received £1.3 million as part of that allocation and is now reaching the end of the funding.