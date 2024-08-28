North American company is latest to unveil plans for new golf course in St Andrews

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 28th Aug 2024, 17:34 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 17:35 BST
Plans to build a new golf course at the Home of Golf in St Andrews have been revived once more.

North American-based company Alvarez & Marsal Golf has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for a new development on the outskirts of the town.

It comes five months after consultations with locals. Tyler J. Kirsch, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal Golf, hailed it as a “significant step forward” and said the new course - if approved - would “generate substantial economic benefits and create numerous job opportunities for the local community.”

Alvarez & Marsal wants to build the course on land to the south-east of St Andrews which has been the focus of several plans over the last two decades and more which have never materialised.

The land has been the subject of several development bids over the past 25 years (Pic: Pixabay)The land has been the subject of several development bids over the past 25 years (Pic: Pixabay)
In 2017, Scotia Investment Group aimed to create St Andrews International Golf Club but its extended planning permission expired before work started. GPH Engineering then bought the site and unveiled its own plans for an 18-hole course designed by former Open champion Tom Weiskop as part of a major leisure development.

That project faltered in 2021 and Alvarez & Marsal Golf - which owns the Waterville course in County Kerry, Ireland, and Sandia Park, New Mexico - bought the land.

This week is formally tabled its planning application with the local authority. If approved, it said the project would revitalise land that has remained under development for over two decades, generating substantial economic benefits for the local community through significant investment and job creation during both the construction and operational phases.

Mr Kirsch said: “We are excited to take this significant step forward in the development of our project. The development is expected to generate substantial economic benefits and create numerous job opportunities for the local community.

“We would like to thank the local community for their active participation in the consultation process. The feedback received at both consultation events, and via our dedicated project website have helped shape the final plans submitted to Fife Council.

“We will continue to engage with residents and other local stakeholders throughout the planning process and beyond.”

Alvarez & Marsal Golf said it was established with “a commitment to shaping excellence in the golf and hospitality industry.”

