North American developer’s plans for new St Andrews golf course set for decision

Plans to create a new golf course in St Andrews are set to go before councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North American-based company Alvarez & Marsal Golf has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for the new development on the outskirts of the town,m and its scaled back plans will be considered at a meeting of the North East Planning Committee on Wednesday (February 12).

It isn’t the first time the site has been the centre of plans to build a course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2017, Scotia Investment Group aimed to create St Andrews International Golf Club but its extended planning permission expired before work started. GPH Engineering then bought the site and unveiled its own plans for an 18-hole course designed by former Open champion Tom Weiskop as part of a major development.

How the new course planned for St Andrews could look (Pic: Submitted)

That project faltered in 2021 and Alvarez & Marsal Golf - which owns the Hogs Head Golf Club in Waterville, County Derry, and Sandia Park, New Mexico - bought the land.

Its current plans have a recommendation for approval from officers, but councillors will have the final say.

The site, which holds existing consent, includes a new, state-of-the-art golf course complemented by a modern clubhouse, accommodation, and a range of associated facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Projections also indicate that the development will create around 200 full-time jobs during construction, in addition to over 100 local jobs once operational.

The developer has also made design changes following feedback from the community, and has

“significantly reduced” the overall footprint of the project, including the scale and mass of the clubhouse and lodge to better fit the landscape. It has also repositioned buildings to sink into the high ground at the southern edge of the site.

Tyler J. Kirsch, managing director, said: “Following constructive dialogue with the local community and Fife Council’s planning department, we welcome the officers’ recommendation to approve our application for a new golf course on the outskirts of St Andrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The feedback received throughout the consultation process has played a vital role in shaping the updated design of the project which has resulted in key adjustments to the scheme, including lowering the height of the proposed clubhouse and a reduced overall footprint.

“The development promises to bring substantial economic value to the local area, alongside the creation of 200 jobs during construction, in addition to over 100 new jobs once operational. We are confident that our proposal creates investment, jobs, and revitalise land that has sat undeveloped for 20 years.”