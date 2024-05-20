North-east Fife’s growing mobile sauna scene leads to new plans to launch in Cellardyke
A new planning application has been lodged with Fife Council to launch a facility next to Cellardyke Tidal Pool.
Judith Dunlop, who already operates a successful mobile sauna in Elie, wants permission to open a new unit on land close to the facility.
It would sit on land used as an informal car park next to a hot food and drink stall near the pool, and would be aimed at locals and visitors. Discussions have already taken place with the committee which looks after the pool, and the applicant said there is strong local backing.
A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “Following success in Elie, it has become apparent that there is increasing demand for its services from further afield, with local residents, students, tour operators and other visiting tourists all travelling to Elie to use the sauna on a regular basis. This demand has grown to the point that our client has been repeatedly asked if and when a similar development will be available elsewhere within Fife.
“There is clear support and demand for the development from the local community in an already thriving, well established tourism desxtination.to the north of the tidal pool in an area of flat, stable land currently used for informal parking.”
Councillors will consider the application in due course.
