North-east Fife’s growing mobile sauna scene leads to new plans to launch in Cellardyke

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North-east Fife’s booming mobile sauna business could be set to expand once more.

A new planning application has been lodged with Fife Council to launch a facility next to Cellardyke Tidal Pool.

Judith Dunlop, who already operates a successful mobile sauna in Elie, wants permission to open a new unit on land close to the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would sit on land used as an informal car park next to a hot food and drink stall near the pool, and would be aimed at locals and visitors. Discussions have already taken place with the committee which looks after the pool, and the applicant said there is strong local backing.

The sauna could be sited next to the tidal pool in Cellardyke (Pic: Progress Planning Consultancy)

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “Following success in Elie, it has become apparent that there is increasing demand for its services from further afield, with local residents, students, tour operators and other visiting tourists all travelling to Elie to use the sauna on a regular basis. This demand has grown to the point that our client has been repeatedly asked if and when a similar development will be available elsewhere within Fife.

“There is clear support and demand for the development from the local community in an already thriving, well established tourism desxtination.to the north of the tidal pool in an area of flat, stable land currently used for informal parking.”