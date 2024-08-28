Objectors win day as Fife councillors split over plan to add speed cushions to road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to put speed cushions along a street in Pittenweem have been shelved after councillors listened to objections.

Fife Council’s North East area committee narrowly voted to reject the initiative earmarked for Charles Street in Pittenweem.

The local authority planned to install speed cushions as part of this year's area roads programme in effort to slow down traffic, but it met with 18 objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The speed cushions were initially proposed following a speed survey that revealed traffic safety concerns.

Objectors didn't want the speed cushions added (Pic: John Devlin)

According to a committee report, it recorded a number of drivers going faster than allowed in a 20mph zone, and the speed cushion proposals were put forward as the only real solution. Transport officers stated: “If we’re not able to proceed with speed cushions and if the objections are upheld, then really the only measure we’re left with is to talk to police about enforcement.”

Objectors said the traffic calming was “unnecessary and unwanted” and the money would be “better spent on road maintenance”. There were also concerns that speed cushions may “adversely affect funeral traffic to the cemetery”.

In light of so many objections, officers recommended that committee members step back from the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s very difficult for us to walk away from 18 objections,” they said. “Our recommendation is to uphold the objections because there are so many of them. If it was fewer, it would be an easier decision but it’s a fair percentage of residents on Charles Street.”

Ward councillor, Fiona Corps,(Lib-Dem for East Neuk and Landward) said: “Charles Street is a very busy road, it’s crowded with cars. If you put speed bumps in, it’ll be local residents who live here who have to drive over them every day. I suggest we look at other solutions.”

However, other councillors believed that safety concerns should not be set aside because of to complaints.

“The survey clearly showed people were driving 10 mph plus faster than the speed limit, and the complaints all seem to be a bit ‘we just don’t want them’. I can’t really see any reason those complaints would outweigh the necessary slowing of traffic for safety measures,” Councillor Stefan Hoggan (SNP for Cupar) said.

The committee voted 7-6 to halt the plan for speed cushions.