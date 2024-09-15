Office and storage plan to bring new life to former Fife primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former school in north-east Fife which was most recently used an arts centre could now be home to an office and storage space.

A planning application has been lodged with Fife Council for permission to carry out the work at the former Forgan Primary School in Newport on Tay.

James Mackie (Dundee) Ltd want to secure a change of use and make minor internal alterations to the building. In a supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, it said: “The applicant, like many other local businesses, has previously had to carry out their office functions within spaces/buildings previously designated for retail.

“This was always regrettable given the demand for retail space in Newport on Tay’s thriving High Street. There is currently very little office space in Wormit or Newport and businesses are being forced over the bridge to Dundee.

The plans could bring the former Forgan Primary School back into use (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

“With regards to storage, since buying the building the applicant has had numerous people asking if they can rent storage, due to the lack of provision locally. The proposal for the storage space to be leased and used by the public whilst the office will be used by the applicant to run their farm business.”

The proposal includes parking spaces for five vehicles, while the external fabric of the building is to be retained.

The applicant said the work would “help retain and reuse a well-established rural building.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.