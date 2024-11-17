Old Course Hotel in St Andrews outlines plans to convert former golf shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former golf shop in St Andrews could be transformed into a new cafe if councillors give the green light to new plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Course Limited has submitted an application to the local authority for a change at the Eden Pavilion, to create the hospitality facility with indoor and outdoor seating.

The cafe would move into the stand alone building on Old Station Road, which sits close to the Old Course Hotel, which was previously a golf retail outlet until the shop moved last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Course said it was “seeking to better manage its property assets and to provide further hospitality and customer service for guests and visitors.”

The changes are proposed to the Eden Pavilion at the Home Of Golf (Pic: Michael Gillen)

It said the building was ideal for conversion, and proposed to carry out the work during the off-season to minimise any impact.

It said all cooking would be carried out within the hotel and sent from the main kitchens - the cafe would only reheat food, and prepare all hot drinks.

Car parking will come from the existing car park with no loss of spaces allocated to Hamilton Grand occupants. The Old Course hopes to start work in 2025.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.