Old Course Hotel in St Andrews outlines plans to convert former golf shop
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Old Course Limited has submitted an application to the local authority for a change at the Eden Pavilion, to create the hospitality facility with indoor and outdoor seating.
The cafe would move into the stand alone building on Old Station Road, which sits close to the Old Course Hotel, which was previously a golf retail outlet until the shop moved last year.
The Old Course said it was “seeking to better manage its property assets and to provide further hospitality and customer service for guests and visitors.”
It said the building was ideal for conversion, and proposed to carry out the work during the off-season to minimise any impact.
It said all cooking would be carried out within the hotel and sent from the main kitchens - the cafe would only reheat food, and prepare all hot drinks.
Car parking will come from the existing car park with no loss of spaces allocated to Hamilton Grand occupants. The Old Course hopes to start work in 2025.
Councillors will consider the application in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.