Old Smiddy in East Neuk village earmarked to become modern family home

Sitting on the western edge of Crail’s historic village centre is the Old Smiddy blacksmith. If all goes to plan, it will become a modern family home overlooking the harbour.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:54 GMT
Local resident Johnny Harris submitted plans to Fife Council partially demolish the old blacksmith sheds in order to build a new home and garage on site.

Four linked industrial workshop shed buildings cover almost the entire site, and are in a derelict condition, a planning statement explained.

“The intention is to make a new modern home that takes advantage of the views to the south overlooking the harbour and Firth of Forth and sits comfortably within the historic fabric and character of the village.”

The Old Smiddy blacksmith's in Crail could become a modern family home overlooking the harbour.The Old Smiddy blacksmith's in Crail could become a modern family home overlooking the harbour.
The Old Smiddy blacksmith's in Crail could become a modern family home overlooking the harbour.

The site sits within the Crail Conservation Area surrounded by B and C-listed buildings and homes. However, this property in particular has previously been earmarked for potential development. If the proposals are successful, developers will demolish the roofs of the existing buildings, and the walls will form a rough blueprint for the redevelopment of the property as a modern home.

“Two separate new buildings are proposed and will sit within the retained perimeter walls,” a planning statement said.

The new house would sit on the south of the site, overlooking the harbour and the Firth of Forth. The north side would have a garage and home office building located perpendicular to the street.

The plans are currently out for public consultation. After February 16, Fife Council will consider the proposals and make a decision in due course.

