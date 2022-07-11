Over 100 homes planned for site of former Fife secondary school

Scotia Homes Iimited wants to put the development on land which was once Madras College in St Andrews.

The Ellon-based company has submitted a planning application to Fife Council.

Its proposed change of use would see 106 new homes developed on the playing fields.

The proposed Scotia Homes development at the site of the former Madras College in St Andrews

The site was left vacant after the college moved to its new the multi-million pound site at Langlands.

The site was put up for sale in late 2020 and offered for development purposes.

Scotia’s proposal includes 32 affordable homes, and the accommodation will comprise six four-bed, three storey townhouses, ten bungalows, ten two-storey houses, 10 two-storey storey house, 12 one-bed, two-storey self-contained flats and 68 three-four storey apartments/penthouses.

The proposed units will be served by a loop road that runs from an existing vehicular access from Kilrymont Road to the east through to a second new vehicle access onto Kilrymont Road to the south-west.

A proposal of application notice for the development was submitted last year, and the full planning application has now been lodged.

The plans run alongside Scotsman Development Limited’s wider plans for a mixed-use development concentrating on the former school buildings and surrounding area.

A transport statement submitted as part of the planning application said: “It is predicted that the proposed developments will not have a detrimental impact upon the operational capacity or road safety of the surrounding road network.”

The development - if approved - could be completed by 2026.