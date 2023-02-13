Ediston Homes is looking for approval for to build 59 homes and four flats in Milton of Balgonie.

The Edinburgh based company has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to build on land east of Jubilee Gardens and south of Main Street.

The development would also include six affordable homes, together with associated open space, and a play area.

Councillors will consider the application in the coming months

The plans come after two public consultations were held in the village.

A follow up consultation was held at Milton of Balgonie Village Hall last November where the issues discussed included access, parking for existing homes along Main Street, frontage distances along Main Street, and primary schools and play park provision.

The village’s school has been mothballed by Fife Council, Milton of Balgonie Primary School is currently closed, but development of the site could offer the opportunity for this to be re-opened, subject to discussions with the Council.

The company said, overall, the feedback was “positive and constructive.”

In a supporting statement, it added: “The feedback also welcomed the applicants early attention to addressing the flood risk and understanding how that matter could be mitigated and also attention to understanding the significance of retaining the woodland to the east and facilitating connectivity to the nearby core paths.”

It added: “The proposal provides a positive contribution to the existing village, offering a range of different homes, in regard to size and layout, including cottage flats, detached, semi detached and terraces.

“Access is proposed from Main Street to the north east, extending into the site as a primary street and forming a loop in the west of the site. Pedestrian access is proposed from Main Street, ramping down the level change into the west of the site.

“All new homes are accompanied with parking provision to meet with Council requirements.

“The proposal offers the opportunity to provide an asset to the local community, through its distinctive character, quality green spaces within the site and opportunities for integration and contribution to the existing village.”