Owners of St Andrews’ Cheesy Toast Shack set to expand with new plans

The company behind St Andrews’ hugely popular Cheesy Toast Shack have lodged plans for a deli in the centre of town.

TCTS Events Ltd want permission to make alterations to the shopfront at 125 Market Street and internal alterations to create a high quality delicatessen. The application has been lodged with Fife Council.

In a supporting statement, submitted as part of planning papers, the company said it was looking to expand its operations and build on its success in town.

It said the proposed deli would “deliver a curated food experience that aligns with the town’s character while enhancing its retail diversity” and added: “The intention is to contribute positively to the vitality of Market Street and complement the existing mix of independent and heritage-led businesses. The application is underpinned by a commitment to high-quality design, local context sensitivity, and long-term viability.

The deli is planned to move into this base in Market Street, St Andrews (Pic: Google Maps)

“The proposed changes to the shopfront are designed to improve the building’s contribution to the conservation area, while the internal modifications are carefully conceived to meet contemporary operational needs without compromising the building’s integrity.”

The ground floor building has space to the rear, and the current layout is described as dated and not fit for purpose for a deli offering.

The applicant wants to create a traditionally styled shopfront to replace the current existing modern frontage.Internally, the building will be reconfigured to suit the operational needs of a deli, including a new customer service area, refrigerated display, preparation space.

It is proposed the deli would operate 6:30am to 7:00pm, seven days a week which the applicant said was consistent with the operating times of the previous ownership and in keeping with the general character and commercial activity of other businesses along the street

It added: “This is a positive and balanced development proposal that addresses modern commercial demands while preserving and enhancing the character of one of Scotland’s most cherished historic environments. It will support the vitality and viability of the town centre, add meaningful value to the streetscape, and safeguard the role of traditional retail units in a changing economic context.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.