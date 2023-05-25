Fife Cultural Trust has confirmed that professional pantomime will not return to Glenrothes this year.

Glenrothes area committee councillors were told on Wednesday that the 2023 production will move back to its traditional home at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre following the completion of its three-year, multi-million £ refurbishment.

Last year's festive show, Cinderella, staged at Rothes Halls, made a financial loss, and ran into technical challenges, but the trust still hailed it as a success.

Cinderella was a big hit with audiences but faced technical challenges at Rothes Halls

Michelle Sweeney, director of creative development, and Karen Taylor, area cultural co-ordinator with the charitable trust, told councillors it was important to stage the show after lockdown. They highlighted five star reviews from 85% of audience members - and the work which went into staging the panto.

“Rothes Halls caused us some issues," said Karen. “The venue is not set up for panto and we had to hire a lot of extra equipment which pushed costs up - we had problems getting the horse and carriage on stage, for example, which is a big 'wow' moment. We made it work, but it will be moved back to a venue that is actually built for [productions]. It will allow us to provide that extra wow factor.”

On the issue of the show losing money, Ms Sweeney added: "We made a decision to bring panto back, and it was something we were prepared for - it was important to get the show back up and running again."