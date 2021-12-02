Parking charges introduced for new bays on Kirkcaldy Esplanade
Drivers who have been using dozens of new parking bays near Kirkcaldy town centre for free will soon have to pay for the privilege.
A number of new on-street parking spaces have been created over the last few months as part of ongoing work to revamp the Esplanade, although ticket machines installed alongside the bays have not been in operation for several weeks now.
With free parking in the Lang Toun at a premium, the free parking provided just yards from the High Street has proved to be a godsend for many visitors to the town centre and Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre in particular.
Until Monday, that is.
Fife Council has confirmed that charges will apply on the so-called Esplanade Service Road from Monday, December 6, in line with other charges implemented in on-street locations throughout Kirkcaldy.
The parking bays were created as part of the works which has seen the Esplanade reduced to a single carriageway between Tolbooth Street and Port Brae.
Central planters were removed to accommodate the new on-street parking spaces from the front of Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre stretching along to the end of the Esplanade Service Road.
Pedestrian access through the closes and wynds has also been improved to better connect the High Street to the waterfront.
A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “There’s no evidence to indicate that parking charges prevent drivers from visiting our towns.
“Charges help manage parking to ensure that spaces close to key destinations are available, making it easier for anyone who wants or needs to be close to the town centre get a space.”