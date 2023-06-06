Parking restrictions set for cul-de-sac in Kirkcaldy despite objections

The new ‘no waiting at any times’ restriction will apply to Overton Court after a decision taken by Kirkcaldy’s area committee.

Concerns had been raised by the local tenants and residents group and Blackwood Homes, which runs the Overton Park development, over obstructions caused by parked vehicles in a street where many residents are vulnerable and require access from emergency services on a regular basis.

That claim was challenged amid nine objections lodged to a traffic order announced last September. They said there were no issues with parking and that emergency service vehicles, waste collection and deliveries were not prevented access. They were also concerned with the removal of parking provision for nearby properties.

The order will impact on Overton Court in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Google Maps)

But councillors accepted a recommendation from officers to press ahead with the scheme which will cost £2300 to implement.

Councillor Rod Kavanagh (Kirkcaldy East, SNP), said he welcomed the proposal and it was not unreasonable to ask people to park a few yards away and make the short walk to the houses.