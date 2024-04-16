Parking spaces double at Fife school after it took in pupils from another primary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fife Council has approved plans to extend the existing space at St Kenneth’s Primary School in Ballingry to cope with demand while the school plays host to staff and students from Lochgelly South Primary School.
The local authority is currently carrying out major ground works to stabilise mine workings below Lochgelly South’s building and grounds. The work is necessary to protect the existing school and allow for future expansion, but staff and students have needed to move out for a year.
St Kenneth’s has opened its doors to pupils and staff while work is ongoing, and now it is getting some extra support to cope. The parking lot, which currently has 26 car spaces, will permanently double in size.
The plans also include temporary permission for two modular classroom units. Education said these are required “to supplement available capacity within the school.”
The existing school bus lay-by will also be extended to accommodate three buses at a time.
Work started at Lochgelly South Primary School in August 2023, and the council previously estimated that work would take one year to complete.
Pupils are expected to be back at Lochgelly South by August 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.