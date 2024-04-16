Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fife Council has approved plans to extend the existing space at St Kenneth’s Primary School in Ballingry to cope with demand while the school plays host to staff and students from Lochgelly South Primary School.

The local authority is currently carrying out major ground works to stabilise mine workings below Lochgelly South’s building and grounds. The work is necessary to protect the existing school and allow for future expansion, but staff and students have needed to move out for a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Kenneth’s has opened its doors to pupils and staff while work is ongoing, and now it is getting some extra support to cope. The parking lot, which currently has 26 car spaces, will permanently double in size.

Fife Council has approved plans to extend the existing space at St Kenneth’s Primary School in Ballingry (Pic: Google Maps)

The plans also include temporary permission for two modular classroom units. Education said these are required “to supplement available capacity within the school.”

The existing school bus lay-by will also be extended to accommodate three buses at a time.

Work started at Lochgelly South Primary School in August 2023, and the council previously estimated that work would take one year to complete.