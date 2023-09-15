Path at Fife park partially closed for safety after culvert inspection

The Lady Burn is culverted from the ‘Fluthers’ roundabout to the River Eden outfall at the south side of the park. A recent structural inspection of a section of it beneath the park highlighted structural instability.

Scott Clelland, service manager for parks, streets and open spaces said: “For public safety, we immediately fenced off a small section of footpath above the affected area, near to the bandstand. A temporary footpath is being formed to offer walkers a diverted route. With measures in place to protect the public, we can now carry out a full investigation of the structure and decide on a long-term solution.”