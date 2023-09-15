News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Path at Fife park partially closed for safety after culvert inspection

Part of a footpath at a popular Fife park has been cordoned off as a safety measure.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The action at Cupar’s Haugh Park comes after a recent inspection of the culvert underneath the affected area.

The Lady Burn is culverted from the ‘Fluthers’ roundabout to the River Eden outfall at the south side of the park. A recent structural inspection of a section of it beneath the park highlighted structural instability.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scott Clelland, service manager for parks, streets and open spaces said: “For public safety, we immediately fenced off a small section of footpath above the affected area, near to the bandstand. A temporary footpath is being formed to offer walkers a diverted route. With measures in place to protect the public, we can now carry out a full investigation of the structure and decide on a long-term solution.”