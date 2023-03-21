News you can trust since 1871
Permission sought to demolish Fife primary school dining hall

A primary school in Fife needs permission to demolish its current unsuitable dining hall to make way for a bigger, purpose built facility, according to Fife Council’s Property Services.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read
Fife Council is looking to make some changes at Newburgh Primary School.
The department submitted a proposal for Newburgh Primary School outlining the potential plans for a new dining area.

“The current building is an old pre-war concrete single glazed building that has simply come to the end of its useful life and no longer provides an appropriate facility or environment acceptable for use,” a design statement from Property Services said.

The current dining hall doesn’t have the necessary space for all Newburgh Primary pupils. Therefore staff have to oversee multiple meal sittings.

Additionally, the fixed seating prevents the space from being used for anything other than meal times.

“It is currently being underused as a facility and sits empty much of the day,” the design statement continued.

If approved, the school would tear down the old dining area and create a new purpose built cedar clad modular building.

The new unit would “provide the facilities the school needs” as well as reduce energy and heat loss. The planners have chosen a modular building to reduce on site construction time.

The council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.

