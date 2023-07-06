Permission sought to demolish former Lochgelly Scout hut
Daltons Demolitions Ltd has asked the council for permission to demolish the site on behalf of Robertsons Home Partnership. The hut sits behind Wilson Bruce Court’s very sheltered housing on Minto Street, Lochgelly.
“Robertson Homes Partnership have instructed us to carry out the demolition of the scout hall to the rear of Wilson Bruce Court Very Sheltered Housing. We are applying for the demolition warrant on their behalf,” planning papers stated.
If approved, demolition works would take place in two phases over approximately two weeks. The first step would be asbestos removal. The next step would be demolition works. The property is listed as a former scout hut in the planning papers, but it is unclear when the building was last in use.
Fife Council will consider the application in due course.