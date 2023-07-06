News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Several people injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol

Permission sought to demolish former Lochgelly Scout hut

The former Lochgelly Scout hut is on the chopping block as Fife Council is set to consider demolition plans.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 07:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 07:44 BST
Satellite view of the site. The small hut behind Wilson Bruce Court may be demolished. (Google Maps)Satellite view of the site. The small hut behind Wilson Bruce Court may be demolished. (Google Maps)
Satellite view of the site. The small hut behind Wilson Bruce Court may be demolished. (Google Maps)

Daltons Demolitions Ltd has asked the council for permission to demolish the site on behalf of Robertsons Home Partnership. The hut sits behind Wilson Bruce Court’s very sheltered housing on Minto Street, Lochgelly.

“Robertson Homes Partnership have instructed us to carry out the demolition of the scout hall to the rear of Wilson Bruce Court Very Sheltered Housing. We are applying for the demolition warrant on their behalf,” planning papers stated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If approved, demolition works would take place in two phases over approximately two weeks. The first step would be asbestos removal. The next step would be demolition works. The property is listed as a former scout hut in the planning papers, but it is unclear when the building was last in use.

Fife Council will consider the application in due course.

Related topics:Fife Council