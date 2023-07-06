Satellite view of the site. The small hut behind Wilson Bruce Court may be demolished. (Google Maps)

Daltons Demolitions Ltd has asked the council for permission to demolish the site on behalf of Robertsons Home Partnership. The hut sits behind Wilson Bruce Court’s very sheltered housing on Minto Street, Lochgelly.

“Robertson Homes Partnership have instructed us to carry out the demolition of the scout hall to the rear of Wilson Bruce Court Very Sheltered Housing. We are applying for the demolition warrant on their behalf,” planning papers stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, demolition works would take place in two phases over approximately two weeks. The first step would be asbestos removal. The next step would be demolition works. The property is listed as a former scout hut in the planning papers, but it is unclear when the building was last in use.