Pettycur Bay: Fife holiday park on BBC documentary unveils plans to expand

The owners of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn have unveiled plans to build 11 more self catering holiday apartments - all with stunning views across the Forth.

Owned by the Wallace family, the complex sits between Kinghorn and Burntisland, and is the subject of a BBC Scotland documentary which is filming a second series.

The site - one of the biggest in the Kingdom - has grown to accommodate more than 500 static and touring caravans as well as a hotel with an entertainment complex and leisure centre.

Its application has been submitted to Fife Council for consideration.

It covers the self-catering apartments plus footpaths, landscaping and infrastructure work which will include moving three caravans, plus the demolition and replacement of a workshop.

Documents lodged as part of the planning application show that the proposed standalone building for the apartments would be over three floors built into the hillside, and orientated south to take advantage of the spectacular views across the Forth.

The duplex units would be self-catering maisonettes with the bedrooms and living spaces on separate floors.

The statement added: “The application seeks to expand and diversify the accommodation typologies available at the holiday park, with these larger self-catering units suited to families and groups.

“The brief is to create a new standalone building of apartments that is similar in style to the existing hotel, whilst ensuring it doesn’t interrupt the views over the Forth from the existing caravan pitches.”

An existing workshop facilities on the site would be demolished and a new enclosed workshop located on the ground floor of the building. It would be used for light repairs of machinery and equipment from the holiday park.

The planning statement concluded: “There is no loss of amenity for the nearby residents or communities and the development would not prejudice the delivery or viability of existing or proposed infrastructure.”

Councillors will consider the application at a future date.