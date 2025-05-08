Pilot project to look at creating dedicated young carers support in Fife schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife is to consider a pilot project to introduce dedicated young carers’ lead in schools across the region.

Officers at Fife Council have been told to draw up a report on how best to offer support to pupils who balance their education with the responsibility of caring for family members with illness, disability, addiction, or mental health challenges.

Councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder’s motion won cross party support at the monthly full meeting of the local authority - and a report will now be submitted to a future meeting of the Cabinet. It will also study the costs of the support role, with the young carer leads trained to support pupils directly, help staff identify and understand caring responsibilities, and ensure consistent support across all schools.

The Lib Dem councillor welcomed the backing and hailed the decision as “a meaningful step forward for young carers in Fife.”

Councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder

Cllr Boubaker-Calder - who is her party’s education spokesperson - said: “These young people take on extraordinary responsibilities,many without ever asking for help. By creating a clear point of support within schools, we’re making sure they don’t have to face those challenges alone.

“Parents of young carers have had to fight for years to get the right help. Young people have had to put their dreams on hold because they are too exhausted, too anxious or too unseen- that is not fair. It is not what we want for young people.

“This is about recognition, early intervention, and making sure every young carer has the chance to thrive.”

There are more than 630 young carers in the Kingdom, and those responsibilities can have a significant impact on a young person’s mental health, educational attainment, and overall well-being. Recent data suggests nearly half of young carers receive little or no support at school, while many are not identified at all.

Fife is to consider a pilot project to introduce dedicated young carers’ lead in schools across the region. (Pic: Pexels/Pixabay)

Cllr Boubaker-Calder added: “This pilot will help schools build more inclusive, informed environments and ensure that young carers, who give so much, are properly supported. I’m proud Fife Council is leading on this.”

The motion was seconded by Councillor John Caffrey (Cupar, Lib Dems) who said: “This is a starting point, an opportunity for Fife to lead the way in caring for those who care.”