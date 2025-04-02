Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pioneering mental health ambulance initiative in Fife has been hailed a success, saving hundreds of hours of police officers’ time, and extending into three areas.

The Mental Health Response Car (MHRC) is now set to continue for a further three months, with councillors in Levenmouth planning to meet with colleagues in Kirkaldy and west Fife to push the the case for it to be a permanent fixture.

Levenmouth area committee funded the pilot project last August in a bid to tackle the rising impact of mental health across local communities.

It is estimated by Police Scotland that just one in five calls to the service are crime related. Over 80% involve mental health issues, addiction, self-harm, or suicide attempts, which in turn puts pressure on both primary and secondary care services in Fife.

Members of Levenmouth Area Committee with the mental health car (Pic: Submitted)

Deploying the mental health vehicle - staffed by trained professionals - not only eased the pressure on police time, but also saw the majority of cases not landing at the doors of Victoria Hospital.

Between June 2024 and January, it handled an average of seven calls each weekend, but this rose to between 12 and 15 at the start of 2025. Of the 181 calls, 127 were in relation to mental health with 52 in Levenmouth, 35 in Kirkcaldy and 40 out of the area.

In a report to the area committee, Chris Conroy, head of integrated community care services , said: “From a policing perspective, it was clear almost immediately that this concept works. Having the triage vehicle attend, mitigate the risk, and manage the physical concerns alongside any mental health distress - gives our organisation the confidence to make appropriate decisions and return officers to our core role, rather than spending significant time in hospital environments with people in need of support.

“Although difficult to fully appreciate the officer hours saved, given the unknown time that would have been spent accessing services if the vehicle was not operational – we have been able to identify that on average four hours per officer per call are saved. This equates to 400 hours of Police Officer time returned - allowing them to be back in their communities.”

Getting the right care to the right person at the right time has been central to the success of the project.

Matt Spencer, Levenmouth community inspector, said: “We sometimes forget about the trauma of having police uniforms at the door to take people to hospital, and then sitting with them for an extended period of time. To have the ability to bring a service to their home or community and avoid that un-necessary trauma has a massive knock-on impact as they are dealt with by mental health experts.”

As they agreed funding of £91,000 to extend deployment of the MHRC until the end of June, councillors were re-assured that Levenmouth would continue to be the priority for the project even as it extends its reach beyond the area.

Councillor Colin Davidson, (Leven, Kennoway and Largo, Labour), said: “This is a worthwhile project and Levenmouth has led the way. Before the test ends there is an opportunity to bring area committees together with thenIJB, police, the NHS and third sector before funding ends and make a pitch for it to continue rather than let it end and try to resurrect it.”