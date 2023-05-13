News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Pizza Hut confirms return to Kirkcaldy at new site

Pizza Hut has confirmed that it is set to bring pizza and jobs back to Kirkcaldy.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 10th May 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 12:17 BST

The new branch will open in a vacant unit in the town’s St Clair Street next door to Greens of Kirkcaldy and Subway.

Planning papers submitted to Fife Council previously indicated the global pizza giant intended to move back into town. Now, the company has confirmed its intention to return.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson at Pizza Hut UK & Europe said: “We’re excited to be bringing our signature flavours to our local fans in Kirkcaldy with the opening of our new Pizza Hut store in due time. Our new store will also be creating a number of both full and part-time jobs for the community – so keep an eye out on our website if you’re interested in joining our team.”

Pizza Hut looks set to make a return to KirkcaldyPizza Hut looks set to make a return to Kirkcaldy
Pizza Hut looks set to make a return to Kirkcaldy
Most Popular

In October, Fife Council rubber stamped logo designs and brand signs for the front of the unit. In 2020, the previous Pizza Hut at Kirkcaldy Retail Park closed permanently.

Related topics:KirkcaldyFife CouncilEuropeSubway