Pizza Hut confirms return to Kirkcaldy at new site

The new branch will open in a vacant unit in the town’s St Clair Street next door to Greens of Kirkcaldy and Subway .

Planning papers submitted to Fife Council previously indicated the global pizza giant intended to move back into town. Now, the company has confirmed its intention to return.

A spokesperson at Pizza Hut UK & Europe said: “We’re excited to be bringing our signature flavours to our local fans in Kirkcaldy with the opening of our new Pizza Hut store in due time. Our new store will also be creating a number of both full and part-time jobs for the community – so keep an eye out on our website if you’re interested in joining our team.”