Pizza Hut set to make return to Fife town with new takeaway
Pizza Hut looks set to return to Kirkcaldy after Fife Council approved a planning application for a unit in St Clair Street.
The international pizza giant is set to move into the vacant premises next door to Greens of Kirkcaldy and Subway now that the local authority has approved the drawings.
Pizza Hut has not confirmed that a store is opening in the Lang Toun, but the Fife-based Glenshire Group - which own Greens Retail amongst other business ventures - applied for permission to install its signage at the unit.
The application included architect drawings of the storefront with the proposed signage. The council approved the plans in October and work is progressing.
This will not be Kirkcaldy’s first Pizza Hut. It had a restaurant at Fife Retail Park on the outskirts of the town. It closed in 2020.