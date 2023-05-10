News you can trust since 1871
Pizza Hut set to make return to Fife town with new takeaway

Pizza Hut looks set to return to Kirkcaldy after Fife Council approved a planning application for a unit in St Clair Street.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 10th May 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:23 BST

The international pizza giant is set to move into the vacant premises next door to Greens of Kirkcaldy and Subway now that the local authority has approved the drawings.

Pizza Hut has not confirmed that a store is opening in the Lang Toun, but the Fife-based Glenshire Group - which own Greens Retail amongst other business ventures - applied for permission to install its signage at the unit.

The application included architect drawings of the storefront with the proposed signage. The council approved the plans in October and work is progressing.

Pizza Hut looks set to make a return to KirkcaldyPizza Hut looks set to make a return to Kirkcaldy
This will not be Kirkcaldy’s first Pizza Hut. It had a restaurant at Fife Retail Park on the outskirts of the town. It closed in 2020.

