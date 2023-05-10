The international pizza giant is set to move into the vacant premises next door to Greens of Kirkcaldy and Subway now that the local authority has approved the drawings.

Pizza Hut has not confirmed that a store is opening in the Lang Toun, but the Fife-based Glenshire Group - which own Greens Retail amongst other business ventures - applied for permission to install its signage at the unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application included architect drawings of the storefront with the proposed signage. The council approved the plans in October and work is progressing.

Pizza Hut looks set to make a return to Kirkcaldy