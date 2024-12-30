Places open at seven climate workshops planned across Fife in New Year
They will held in Levenmouth, Dunfermline, Tayport, Cupar, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, and Cowdenbeath, and will empower local communities to “shape a more sustainable, resilient future for Fife”.
According to the local authority, the workshops will cover topics such as greener spaces, waste reduction, active travel, health and wellbeing, local food systems, flooding and extreme weather event recovery, and more.
Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “If you want to take climate action in the places where you live, work and play then this is your opportunity to share thoughts and spark ideas to make a real difference. These workshops will help us better understand barriers to community climate action and best support people to take climate actions. The workshops are about working with community groups to understand local priorities.”
The workshops offer residents an opportunity to identify opportunities for climate action, learn about successful climate initiatives, and provide access to climate literacy and other community resources.
Feedback will also help shape the Climate Fife Strategy 2024-2027.
Tatiana Zorina, Fife 's environmental strategy officer, said: “The first Climate Place workshop took place in October in South West Fife. Communities came together to debate pressing issues and share ideas to create more sustainable local places. Attendees left inspired to take action in tackling the climate emergency and reported a clearer understanding of the steps they could take to drive positive change. We look forward to meeting more local community groups and people interested in combatting climate change.”
There will be seven climate workshop events: Levenmouth - January 13, from 10:00am-1:00pm, at Balmaise Community Centre Hall, Linwood Drive, Leven; Dunfermline - January 20 from 10:00 am-1;00pm, at Abbeyview; North East Fife - January 29 from 10:00 am-1;00pm, at Larick Centre, Shanwell Road, Tayport and February 27 from 11:00am-2;00pm, at Cupar YMCA, 93 Bonnygate; Glenrothes - February 4 from 10:00 am-1:00pm at Collydean Community Centre, Torphins Avenue; Kirkcaldy - February 11, from 10:00am-1:00pm, at Templehall Community Centre, Beauly Place; and Cowdenbeath - February 20 from 11:00am-2:00pm at Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre, 7 Pit Road.
The council has invited residents to fill out the online form to secure their place.
