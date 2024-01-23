Plan for major eco wellness and leisure park at Fife mine takes step forward
National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd, has officially submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to transform the site at Loch Fitty.
Fife Council has already signed off on the public engagement plans. It’s not the first time developers have revealed their plans for the former coal mining site, but it is the first time the proposals will be considered by the local planning authority.
Tentative plans include accommodation units, a wellness spa complex on the water of Loch Fitty, a technology park, and areas for entertainment nestled into the landscape. Early concept designs also include observation areas on the former Fife Earth Project landform structures, known locally as the ‘walnut whips’.
Developers say that the park will provide “active health and mental relaxation with spa, exercise, craft activities and amenities.” The developer said the aim of the facility is to promote health and wellness within a sustainable ecology park, providing places for relaxation and rejuvenation, while providing local economic benefits through leisure, entertainment and tourism
As part of the PAN process, developers are planning to bring the public in to review and comment on the proposals with public consultation events at Kingseat Community Centre on Thursday, February 8 and at Kelty Community Centre on Thursday, March 7 between 3:30-7:30pm.
“Due to the scale of development, [developers are] required to undertake pre-application consultation, commencing with the submission of a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN),” a press statement explained. “This notifies Fife Council that it will be bringing forward an application for planning permission in principle, anticipated to take place by the end of the first quarter of 2024, following a minimum 12-week period of community consultation.”
PPiP will establish the principle of development and will be supported by a masterplan, outlining how the St Ninians and Loch Fitty area will be enhanced by the facility.