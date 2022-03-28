Applicants D7 Commercial Limited have submitted a formal proposal of application notice (PAN) with Fife Council for land to the north east of Leven Road in Windygates.

The plans for the site to the north of Windygates Bowling Club are very much in their infancy and exact details of the number of houses proposed have not been divulged as yet, although the application does include allocation for some sort of education facility on the site.

Two community consultation sessions have been organised for next month when locals and interested parties alike can find out more about the development and speak to representatives from D7 Commercial Limited.

The events will also give people the chance to air their views on the plans for the site and these will shape a future, more detailed planning application later in the year.

The first consultation session will be held at Windygates Bowling Club on April 8 from 2pm to 7pm, with the second pencilled in for April 29, again from 2pm to 7pm.

The PAN comes just a few weeks after Campion Homes Limited signalled its intention to build up to 80 family homes on the outskirts of Windygates at The Temple.