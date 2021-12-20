Plan for new artwork to celebrate Kirkcaldy’s Links Market unveiled

Plans have been drawn up to install public art in the shape of a carousel horse between the Esplanade and Basin Car Park to mark the annual influx of rides, stalls and attractions which make up Europe’s longest street fair.

The six-day event, which was first reportedly held in 1304, typically attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year, although the market has had to be cancelled in each of the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pic: Michael Gillen

Hopes remain high that it will return in 2022 however, and Kirkcaldy West Community Council - which is behind the carousel horse plan - is keen to see the public art take pride of place along the seafront in time for this year’s extravaganza.

Stewart Ness, chair of Kirkcaldy West Community Council, remains optimistic that the art will be up by April - COVID restrictions and planning permission permitting.

“We recognised the fact that the Links Market is very important to the town - it has a long, long history with KIrkcaldy but there was nothing really to commemorate that fact,” he explained.

“We had a chat with the Showmen’s Guild and asked them if they would like to be involved in doing something to mark its importance to the town.

How the artwork could look

“We’ve got a few members of the community council who live in the Links area and we’ve also got a good relationship with the Showmen’s Guild so it was a nice fit.”

The estimated £2,500 cost will be met through community council funds and the Guild, and designs have already been developed.

The finished article is expected to be just over two metres tall and 2.7m long, with the galvanised steel carousel horse - which will be powder coated black - sitting on a circular plinth.

Mr Ness said the site at the west end of the Esplanade emerged as the favourite location.

He added: “The council Basin Car Park can look at bit drab at times. We thought a nice piece of public art might brighten it up.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.