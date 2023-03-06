News you can trust since 1871
Plan to demolish Glenrothes pub to make way for new convenience store and takeaway

A former Glenrothes pub will be demolished to make way for a new convenience store and hot food takeaway, if planning permission is granted.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
The Dixon Arms on Glamis Avenue has been permanently closed for some time.

Now, Glasgow based Scotsman Group wants the go ahead to transform the site.

The property is named as both Dixon Arms and Coopers Bar in the planning application. However, both businesses are listed as permanently closed, and the building now sits empty.

The Dixon Arms could make way for a new convenience store
The developers want to demolish the old pub and make way for new local amenities.

Its planning application states that the Glamis Avenue pub would be rebuilt from the ground up as a convenience store and hot food takeaway with 20 parking spaces.

Developers have not yet given details about either business.

The council will consider the application in due course.

