Plan to turn Kirkcaldy waste ground on Maria Street into houses
A plot of waste ground in Kirkcaldy could soon be turned into two new town houses.
The land in Maria Street, just off Dunnikier Road, has been earmarked for development by local joiner Kevin Wallace and a planning application has now been submitted to Fife Council for consideration.
Edinburgh-based agents Concept Completed Limited have lodged designs for the proposed development on Mr Wallace’s behalf and they show blueprints for two new homes sandwiched in between the existing properties at 2 and 4 Maria Street.
Each house has at least three bedrooms across two upper floors, while each property will also have a garage.
It is understood Mr Wallace had previously submitted plans for a single three-storey block which would comprise six two-bedroom flats, although these have now been altered in favour of two houses.
The plot, which was formerly used for commercial purposes, had been placed up for sale a number of years ago with a guide price of just under £20,000.