Plan unveiled to turn ex-bank in Fife town centre into restaurant
A new restaurant could open in a former bank in a Fife town centre, if councillors give the go ahead.
A planning application has been lodged for a change the use of the former RBS bank at 18 Crossgate, Cupar .
It has been lodged by Crossgate based, Sava Estates. The proposal is to create a restaurant at the front of the of the building, with the rear section retained as office use.
The building spans some three storeys, and the application is for the ground floor.
A statement submitted with the planning application said it had sat vacant for more than 15 months during which time extensive marketing has failed to generate any interest other than from restaurant type uses.
It added: “The proposed new restaurant will see a new dining experience introduced into the area and a vacant unit re-cycled which otherwise may have remained vacant for some time.
“It will complement other venues in the area and the new use will bring people into the area and animate the streetscape particularly in the evenings and in the winter months when the splay of light from the windows will illuminate the footpath contributing to the sense of safety and security so essential if the night time economy is to prosper.
The ability to attract people and to encourage evening activities is fundamental to fostering a sense of vitality and vibrancy and creating a general feeling of well-being so important in ensuring that the town prospers and offers resident and visitors a positive experience.”Councillors will consider the application in due course.