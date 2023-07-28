Fife Council Education and Children's Services' application seeks permission for the construction of a new school at Rosyth’s Admiralty Park after years of discussion amongst the community and councillors.

An online petition has been active for the past five years, urging the council and the Scottish Government to make the replacement a reality. Now, plans for the new school have finally materialised.

“The new school will replace the existing Inverkeithing High School. As such, there is a need to create a new identity, whilst also appreciating the core values that Fife Council apply to their wider school estate,” a design statement said.

How the new school at Inverkeithing could look (Pic: Submitted)

“From the project outset it has been clear that in the new High School for South & West Fife there is a desire to create a landmark project for the community with modern learning and teaching facilities.”

The £70 million replacement will accommodate a pupil roll of 1735 and 152 staff when it is complete. It was reported in January that the project had an expected opening date of August 2026.

A replacement for the existing Inverkeithing High School is necessary because the current B-list building from the1970s is now in poor condition and unsuited for its purpose.

The online petition to replace the current high school stated that “another generation of pupils should not have to be schooled in the crumbling Inverkeithing High School.

Design statements for the new school acknowledge the poor state of the current building. However, designers have also acknowledged its importance to the community: “Whilst the building is now in a poor state of repair and in need of replacement, it has been an important building for the community and there are unique aspects to the design that the school are very proud of and help to provide visual identity.” planning papers said.