Plans approved for 186 homes and new Hillside School in Aberdour

Plans for 186 new homes in Aberdour have been approved by councillors. (Pic: Cala Homes)

Plans to increase the number of homes at an Aberdour housing development have been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cala Homes and Hillside School previously had plans for 125 homes alongside a new school campus approved by the Scottish Government on appeal.

Now they want to build 186 houses on the site, and members of Fife Council’s west and central planning committee approved these plans last Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest application received 80 objections and will see the increased number of houses covering a 15 per cent smaller area than the previous proposal.

A new purpose-built school will be created as part of the plans for Hillside School. (Pic: Cala Homes)

The original application was refused by Fife Council after 350 local objections were received.

The approved plans will support 35 pupil places at the new Hillside School, while also creating small business workspace units alongside the new homes.

Objectors raised concerns that the development would alter Aberdour’s character and cause traffic congestion in the village. Concerns also included the impact on the local primary school and health services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s planning officer Scott Simpson said the site has sufficient capacity to increase the number of homes and that it “would integrate well within the existing Aberdour settlement.”

Councillors agreed the plans at their meeting on Wednesday.

Construction will take more than five and a half years with homes to be built in five stages and the construction phase is projected to generate an economic boost of £31.6 million and create approximately 465 full time construction jobs each year.

The plans, which were submitted in December, will allow Hillside School to move out of the B-listed Hillside House and into purpose-built accommodation.

Under the proposals, homes including a mix of three, four and five bedroom properties will be built, with 46 of them affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hillhouse School would remain open while the new campus is built, with the first phase of works taking place at the western end of the site.

The purpose-built school will provide residential and educational care for young people aged 8–19 with complex and additional support needs, in a safe, nurturing and inspiring environment designed to help them thrive.

Anne Harvey, director of the school, said: “Every child deserves access to the highest quality of education in an environment that truly supports their individual needs. The school proposals will deliver a facility that will provide our pupils with space, care and opportunity they need to thrive.

"This is about creating the right conditions for learning, a place where our young people feel safe, inspired and fully supported to reach their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For many of our pupils, Hillside is both a school and a home, so having a purpose-built, modern space designed around their needs is not just important, it’s essential.”

Stephen Faller, Senior Land Manager with Cala Homes (East), said: “We are pleased to be continuing our presence within Aberdour to support the local economy as well as play our part in enabling the delivery of an integral campus for young people to learn, grow, and thrive. Aberdour is a community we’ve been proud to support over the years, and these latest proposals reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering meaningful, long-term benefits.

“Alongside the school campus, we will be delivering a high-quality development of 186 gas-free homes, thoughtfully integrated within approximately 17 acres of open space. This project includes 46 affordable homes, addressing a critical need in the area. Our diverse range of housing options, from two-bedroom cottage flats to five-bedroom detached homes, is designed to cater to various demographics. Additionally, a dedicated 3-metre-wide pedestrian path proposed will connect the village and the development to nearby amenities, enhancing community accessibility.”