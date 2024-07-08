Plans for art and shop to breathe new life into ex-hair salon in Fife town
Plans to open a new art shop, studio and wine shop in Markinch have been unveiled. The development would bring an empty shop unit back into use if councillors give the green light.
Emma Gillespie has applied for planning permission for a change of use of the premises at 2A Croft Road in the town which used to be a hair salon. She has also applied for listed building consent to carry out external and internal alterations including the repainting of the shop front.
A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said the application related to the ground floor of the C-Listed property, and the development would improve the area.
It added: “The proposal is considered to be modest and to ensure betterment to the C-listed building.It also reintroduces a viable economic use to a vacant business premise. In progressing the planning application, the applicant has committed time and financial investment to establish the concept for the new business that is proposed. That has been informed by technical structural assessments of the building condition and commercial ‘start up’ enterprise advice from Business Gateway Fife.”
Councillors will consider the application in due course.
