Plans for Costa Coffee and Popeye’s Chicken drive thrus at Glenrothes scrapped

Two drive-thrus planned for a Fife town have been pulled. Costa Coffee and Popeye’s Chicken proposals for Bankhead Park in Glenrothes were withdrawn this week, according to Fife Council's planning portal.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 3rd May 2023, 08:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 08:06 BST

The applications lodged by Stirling based Bluewater (Glenrothes 1) Limited included an EV charging hub, car parking, and new access from the main road.

The planning application was lodged in late January, and verified through the planning portal in February.

In April, MM-EC Geoenvironmental Ltd delivered a desk study of the site to obtain an understanding of potential liabilities and constraints to development.

Picture Michael GillenPicture Michael Gillen
Picture Michael Gillen
The investigation said the site “may be impacted by localised contamination.” It was recommended that a stage two investigation be carried out which would include ground water testing, excavating trials, and other tests.

The proposals also faced other barriers after the Scottish national planning framework announced curbs on drive thrus and out of town development in November. The Scottish Government document specifically addressed such developments, and recommended a more restrictive approach to new out of town retail and drive-thrus.

However, a Bankhead Park planning statement argued that “NPF4 does not, as has been suggested in the press, constitute a ban on drive through restaurants.”

Developers specifically argued for approval based on the recently completed McDonald’s restaurant and drive through immediately south of the site at Bankhead Services.

Costa Coffee and Popeye’s would have sat alongside a Travelodge as well as the Bankhead Service area to the south.

