Plans for flats unveiled at site of Cupar laundry’s former base
Stirling based ACF Properties Ltd has asked Fife Council for planning permission in principle to demolish the former ACF buildings in Front Lebanon Street, and develop two flat blocks with parking.
In a planning statement, the company said it is looking for a “positive land use resolution” after the long-established laundry was forced to move after a Fife Council decision in 2023.
Two years ago, ACF laundry, was turned down in a bid to ease restrictions on its opening hours to help it continue to operate successfully.
Without that extension, ACF decided that its “only option to ensure the successful survival of the business” was to relocate – which it did.
Its former home former Front Lebanon street site is now redundant and ACF Properties Ltd is seeking a “positive” resolution for the future of the site, and believes that housing is the way forward.
It is asking for planning permission in principle (PPP) to demolish all of the existing former laundry buildings to build 16 flats spread across two housing blocks with car parking and landscaping.
For the time being, it is only asking for PPP, which allows developers to find out if a development is generally acceptable without providing detailed designs. If the current application is approved, it would still need to come back for full planning permission in the future.
Fife Council will consider the application in due course.
