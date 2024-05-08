Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlsferry Townhall Limited has put forward plans to demolish the existing toilet block extension from the 1970s and replace it with a one and a half storey, fully accessible main entrance.

“The town hall is in need of an upgrade and extension to facilitate the needs of the community,” planning papers from Earlsferry Townhall Limited stated. “The proposal aims to improve accessibility to the hall by introducing a new main entrance to the rear of the site in place of the 1970s extension.”

According to the proposals, the town hall is a community resource owned and managed by Earlsferry Town Hall Limited. The B-listed building operates as a “basic community venue” for rent by community groups and for events.

The Elie And Earlsferry Town Hall could see some changes in the near future if plans from Earlsferry Townhall Limited are approved (Image from Google Maps)

There are currently two extensions to the rear of the building: a 1930s kitchen extension and a 1970s toilet block. And crucially, neither extension is part of the building’s listed description.

“The extensions to the rear of the building are functional, however the 1970s toilet extension appears to be of poor construction,” planning papers stated. “There is a need for investment and alterations to improve accessibility and provide for more flexible use spaces for the community.”

The statement continued: “This new extension will also include two flexible use community spaces, with the potential of converting the current projection room into a meeting room overlooking the main hall space. New [toilets] will be provided within the 1930s extension.”

If the proposals are approved, Earlsferry Townhall Limited will also have permission to make some interior alterations to the 1930s block to create new, accessible toilets.

The group has also proposed to install rooflights and solar panels on the new one and a half storey entrance.