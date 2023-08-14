Up to eight kennels will be created at Easter Balbedie. The application from Ms Cindy Worth also includes use of residential garden as a dog exercise area, and the erection of fencing and gates. Fife Council formally approved the plan this week.

The kennels will be located in the rural setting on the B920 that lies some two miles north-east of Ballingry and two miles south-west of Auchmuirbridge.A supporting statement said: “The nature of the intended use, boarding kennels, requires a rural location due to the potential for noise generation and the space required.

"The application site is situated within a sparsely populated area at some distance from neighbouring properties. As the boarding structure would only accommodate eight kennels and be sited on an already well-defined plot, it is of a scale and nature that is compatible with surrounding uses.”