Up to eight kennels would be created at Easter Balbedie if councillors give the go-ahead. The application from Ms Cindy Worth also includes use of residential garden as a dog exercise area, and the erection of fencing and gates. The kennels would be located in the rural setting on the B920 that lies some two miles north-east of Ballingry and two miles south-west of Auchmuirbridge.A supporting statement said: “The nature of the intended use, boarding kennels, requires a rural location due to the potential for noise generation and the space required. The application site is situated within a sparsely populated area at some distance from neighbouring properties. As the boarding structure would only accommodate eight kennels and be sited on an already well-defined plot, it is of a scale and nature that is compatible with surrounding uses.”