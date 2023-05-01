News you can trust since 1871
Plans for new dog boarding kennels submitted to councillors

Plans to create dog boarding kennels near Lochgelly have been unveiled.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st May 2023
Updated 1st May 2023, 09:32 BST

Up to eight kennels would be created at Easter Balbedie if councillors give the go-ahead. The application from Ms Cindy Worth also includes use of residential garden as a dog exercise area, and the erection of fencing and gates. The kennels would be located in the rural setting on the B920 that lies some two miles north-east of Ballingry and two miles south-west of Auchmuirbridge.A supporting statement said: “The nature of the intended use, boarding kennels, requires a rural location due to the potential for noise generation and the space required. The application site is situated within a sparsely populated area at some distance from neighbouring properties. As the boarding structure would only accommodate eight kennels and be sited on an already well-defined plot, it is of a scale and nature that is compatible with surrounding uses.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

Councillors will consider the dog kennel application in dur courseCouncillors will consider the dog kennel application in dur course
