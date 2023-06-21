News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Plans for new equestrian centre unveiled for Fife farm

Plans for a new equestrian centre in Fife have been unveiled.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Jun 2023, 08:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 08:28 BST

A planning application has been lodged with Fife Council to create the facility at Montrave Home Farm, near Kennoway.

The proposal, submitted by June MacGeachy from the farm, is for an indoor arena, stables, and parking area. She is seeking permission for a change of use of the agricultural land. The equestrian centre would be accessed via the A916

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “The equestrian centre’s primary purpose is for clients of the livery yard, alongside grassroots access for local clubs and clinics at low to no cost for arena hire, to provide accessible and affordable training for local riders. No significant increase to the level of activity or trips is anticipated.”Councillors will consider the application in due course,

A visual of how the equestrian centre could look (Pic: Submitted)A visual of how the equestrian centre could look (Pic: Submitted)
A visual of how the equestrian centre could look (Pic: Submitted)