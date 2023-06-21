The proposal, submitted by June MacGeachy from the farm, is for an indoor arena, stables, and parking area. She is seeking permission for a change of use of the agricultural land. The equestrian centre would be accessed via the A916

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “The equestrian centre’s primary purpose is for clients of the livery yard, alongside grassroots access for local clubs and clinics at low to no cost for arena hire, to provide accessible and affordable training for local riders. No significant increase to the level of activity or trips is anticipated.”Councillors will consider the application in due course,