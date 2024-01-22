Plans for new five-a-side football, basketball & tennis unveiled for Fife town

A new five-a-side sport and games area is on the horizon for open land near Hill Of Beath Primary School in Fife.

Fife Council has put forward plans to build a new sport and games area near Hill Of Beath Primary School for football, basketball and tennis. The new court would sit adjacent to the village’s Main Street, in the empty playing fields just beside the Hill of Beath Hawthorn FC pitch.

The council’s proposed Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) would be 36m by 18m, and it would be enclosed by a 3m high mesh sports rebound ball-court fence system. If approved, the council has given careful consideration to the drainage infrastructure. It has proposed using a bitmac surface with drainage in-built beneath the court. The surface would be marked out and painted with in distinctive colours for football, basketball and tennis.

The nearby Beath High School already has five-a-side facilities, but the outdoor sports court would add to the existing sport and leisure facilities in the region.