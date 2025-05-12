Plans for new £500,000 cafe at St Andrews Harbour approved

Plans for a new cafe at St Andrews harbour have been given the green light.

Councillors approved the proposal to build a modern facility to replace the current temporary building which has been on the site for more than 50 years.

The existing building was described by one councillor as “an eyesore”.

Scott McInroy, Fife Council planning officer told members of the North East Planning Committee on Wednesday: “It is considered this building has no architectural merit and does nothing to enhance the area.”

An artist's impression of how the newly approved cafe will look at St Andrews Harbour. (Pic: Submitted)

The plans from St Andrews Harbour Trust – the organisation responsible for the development, maintenance and promotion of the 14th century harbour – will see a 1.75 storey building constructed on the site.

The building will have a modern look with a mix of render and timber cladding on three sides and a natural stone finish on the fourth wall. There will be a first floor glass balustrade with steel handrails.

The ground floor will be home to the new cafe, while the building would also be home to the harbourmaster’s office and a meeting space upstairs that would benefit the community. There will also be outdoor seating.

The £500,000 plan was revealed by the trust last year and they said it would bring significant benefits to the harbour which attracts thousands of visitors a year.

However the proposals received five objections including one from the town’s community council. It also received seven letters of support.

The main concern from St Andrews Community Council was over the size of the building.

But Mr McInroy added: “Historic Environment Scotland have been consulted and raised no objections.

“It is considered to be an appropriate scale in the context of the wider harbour area, with much taller buildings behind it.

“The contemporary finishes are also considered appropriate for the setting.”

Councillors unanimously approved the planning application.