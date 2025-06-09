Plans for new wellness retreat in north-east Fife withdrawn

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:24 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 11:35 BST

Plans for a new retreat in north-east Fife have been withdrawn.

Mr Douglas Noble had submitted the bid to create East Neuk Retreat Centre at South Lodge, Grangemuir, Pittenweem to Fife Council.

The proposed wellness retreat centre would have been set in a tranquil countryside location,and would provide activities such as yoga, mindfulness, wild swimming, coastal foraging, and countryside walks.

The planning bid covered a 1.5 storey building with an area for owners' accommodation with one bedroom, a dressing room and bathroom; a residential retreat space with a kitchen and dining room space, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a toilet and storage space plus a 60-square meter main studio space.

Plans for the retreat have been lodged with Fife Council (Pic: StockSnap/Pixabay)Plans for the retreat have been lodged with Fife Council (Pic: StockSnap/Pixabay)
A supporting statement said the centre would typically host two to three multi-day retreats per month focused on yoga, wellness, mindfulness, or other specialised themes. It could also run day workshops or shorter, single-day events catering for locals as well as guests. Fife Council’s planning portal showed the plans have now been withdrawn.

