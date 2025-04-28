Plans for new wellness retreat unveiled for north-east Fife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new retreat built out of straw bales could be coming to Fife - if councillors approve a new panning application.

Mr Douglas Noble has submitted the bid to create East Neuk Retreat Centre at South Lodge, Grangemuir, Pittenweem.

The proposed wellness retreat centre would be set in a tranquil countryside location,and would provide activities such as yoga, mindfulness, wild swimming, coastal foraging, and countryside walks.

The planning bid covers a 1.5 storey building constructed out of 0.5m thick straw bales and finished with white lime plaster. It would include an area for owners' accommodation with one bedroom, a dressing room and bathroom; a residential retreat space with a kitchen and dining room space, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a toilet and storage space plus a 60-square meter main studio space. There are common kitchen and living spaces on the ground and first floors.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said the centre would typically host two to three multi-day retreats per month -each ranging from two to five days - focused on yoga, wellness, mindfulness, or other specialised themes.

It could also run day workshops or shorter, single-day events catering for locals as well as guests, and may also accommodate small group meetings, creative workshops, and self-guided activities like nature walks and journaling, helping ensure steady use throughout the week.

Each multi-day retreat is expected to attract an average of eight to 12 participants, with occasional capacity for up to 25. Day workshops or classes would typically see 10-15 participants per session, creating a total attendance across the year of around 400–600 visitors.

The applicant said the site was perfect for a retreat - and there were no other options.

The statement said: “After a comprehensive search, no suitable parcels were available for purchase or identified as potential development sites within Pittenweem’s settlement boundary. Consequently, the selected location outside the boundary was the only viable option to accommodate the retreat centre’s requirements

“The selected site offers a rare combination of seclusion, natural beauty, and accessibility, making it an ideal setting for a wellness retreat. It provides a sense of retreat from the pressures of everyday life while still being conveniently close to the village for access to local amenities and transport links.

“The countryside setting enhances the restorative nature of the retreat experience, allowing guests to connect with nature, engage in outdoor activities, and enjoy uninterrupted tranquility—key factors in the growing wellness tourism sector. Additionally, the site benefits from proximity to the renowned East Neuk coastline, which enhances the offering of wild swimming and coastal foraging experiences.”

The site is currently part of South Lodge's garden land and is separated from the main site of South Lodge by an unnamed road which provides access to Balcaskie Estate from Charles Street. The garden land has been part of the property for more than 20 years. Due to the separation of the site from the remainder of South Lodge's property the owner has not developed the land as part of their formal garden area and have, in the past experienced problems with fly-tipping on the site.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.,