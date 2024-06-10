Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build a new yoga retreat on land in Pittenweem once known for fly tipping have been withdrawn.

In April, Douglas Noble, from Cellardyke, asked Fife Council for permission to build the centre on part of South Lodge's garden land.

In planning papers, he explained that the time was ripe for countryside retreat centres, and the vacant site - separated from the main South Lodge property by an unnamed road - has previously experienced problems with illegal dumping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The proposal is located on a currently vacant site which has historically experienced problems with fly-tipping,” Mr Noble said in a planning statement. “The market for retreats in the countryside has grown extensively over the last decade as has the interest and participation in mental health focussed wellness activities such as Yoga.”

Plans for the yoga centre have been withdrawn (Pic: Pixabay)

He continued: “A mix of indoor and outdoor facilities are shown in the plans including a sensory garden and meditation area overlooking the neighbouring fields. A countryside location, ideally within easy access of local amenities is essential for the financial viability of this type of business as the key attraction of the activity is to 'get away', relax and learn.”