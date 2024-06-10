Plans for new yoga retreat in north-east Fife put on hold
In April, Douglas Noble, from Cellardyke, asked Fife Council for permission to build the centre on part of South Lodge's garden land.
In planning papers, he explained that the time was ripe for countryside retreat centres, and the vacant site - separated from the main South Lodge property by an unnamed road - has previously experienced problems with illegal dumping.
“The proposal is located on a currently vacant site which has historically experienced problems with fly-tipping,” Mr Noble said in a planning statement. “The market for retreats in the countryside has grown extensively over the last decade as has the interest and participation in mental health focussed wellness activities such as Yoga.”
He continued: “A mix of indoor and outdoor facilities are shown in the plans including a sensory garden and meditation area overlooking the neighbouring fields. A countryside location, ideally within easy access of local amenities is essential for the financial viability of this type of business as the key attraction of the activity is to 'get away', relax and learn.”
The retreat would have offered accommodation facilities for up to 12 participants, and the hall would have been able to host around 25 delegates for yoga and other retreat activities - all within a 20 minute walk from Pittenweem’s town centre.As we ll as providing on site yoga and wellness sessions, Mr Noble also wanted to run guided walks through the countryside and along the coastal path including wild swimming at the nearby Pittenweem outdoor pool.
