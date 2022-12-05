Plans for training facility for soldiers at Leuchars army base is withdrawn

An application to Fife Council for permission to build on an existing parking area was stopped this week.

The formal withdrawal notice came from the applicant, the Secretary of State for Defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was originally submitted in May and outlined plans for the strength and conditioning facility at the former airbase which the army took over in 2015, renaming it Leuchars Station.

Leuchars Station - the army's main base in Fife

Designed to help soldiers to improve and maintain their physical and mental resilience and participate in the army’s Physical Training System (APTS), a supporting statement said: “The ability to deliver and participate is an essential part of the holistic health and wellbeing of soldiers.The Strength and Conditioning facility is at the heart of this approach.”

The proposal was to build on a parking area to the north of the existing main sports training facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad