Ibrahim Aytimur has lodged the retrospective application with Fife Council for the premises at 3 Knockhill Close in Lochgelly.

It was previously a sandwich shop, and before that, a betting shop.

The application is for a shop in Lochgelly

A supporting statement lodged with the application said there have been no internal changes to the property.