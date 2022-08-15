Plans lodged to build new homes across three Fife towns

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The separate planning applications have been submitted to Fife Council.

Campion Homes and Kingdom Housing association want to build 29 affordable homes in Pittenweem.

It has submitted a planning application to build on land to the east of Station Court in the East Neuk town.

Artist's impression of the proposed housing development in Kennoway

The scheme proposes a mix of houses from two-bed cottage flats to five-bedroom family homes.

The design proposals involve the creation of a new transportation link into the proposed site from Station Court.

A supporting statement added: “The housing mix and density proposed is commensurate with the demand criteria for the East Neuk and the local area with a greater emphasis placed on individual homes.”

The proposed development at Station Court, Pittenweem

In a separate planning application, Naveed Ramzan, of Main Street, Kingskettle, wants to build five houses on land north east of 40 Northall Road, Markinch.