Plans lodged to build new homes across three Fife towns

Plans have been lodged to build new homes in three Fife towns.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 15th August 2022, 9:28 am
The separate planning applications have been submitted to Fife Council.

Campion Homes and Kingdom Housing association want to build 29 affordable homes in Pittenweem.

It has submitted a planning application to build on land to the east of Station Court in the East Neuk town.

The scheme proposes a mix of houses from two-bed cottage flats to five-bedroom family homes.

The design proposals involve the creation of a new transportation link into the proposed site from Station Court.

A supporting statement added: “The housing mix and density proposed is commensurate with the demand criteria for the East Neuk and the local area with a greater emphasis placed on individual homes.”

In a separate planning application, Naveed Ramzan, of Main Street, Kingskettle, wants to build five houses on land north east of 40 Northall Road, Markinch.

Councillors will also consider a third housing development application from Robertson Partnership Homes of Stirling for 20 homes at Langside Crescent Kennoway. The site is owned by the local authority.

