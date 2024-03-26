Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doune House is currently part of the B-Listed Woodside Hotel, but it was originally a separate property that was redeveloped as a recreational hall in 1913. The Earl of Morton gifted the property to the village in 1913.

Since then, it was acquired by the hotel and converted for domestic use. Now, Xafinity Pension Trustees Ltd has secured planning permission to turn it into a commercial office space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Doune House is currently disused and in poor condition requiring significant maintenance both internally and externally,” a planning statement explained.

Plans have been lodged with Fife Council to transform Aberdour's Doune House into office space. (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

“The current roof, rainwater goods and windows to rear are in a state of disrepair and require significant investment to protect and retain this building as a key property within the conservation area of Aberdour and the built heritage of the village – albeit with a different use to the consented dwelling house or disused part of the hotel as it currently stands.”

In late November, it was reported that the Woodside Hotel building had secured planning permission to be turned into sets of flats and housing.

Owners of the prominent well-known landmark said it was no longer possible to make a viable living from its operation as a hotel.

Now, Doune House will undergo a similar transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans “seek to conserve the built fabric of the existing property.” Internally, developers want to remove the first floor level bedrooms and reinstate the 3.5 metre ceilings to re-establish the open floor plan that once served as the recreational hall.

Externally, developers say the only changes will be the removal and replacement of existing signage and the replacement of existing ground floor windows.

“The conversion of Doune House promises to breathe new life into this historic building and the local commercial environment,” a planning statement said.

“The proposals create an opportunity to stimulate economic activity and lead to an increase in foot traffic for local business, thereby contributing to the overall prosperity of the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad